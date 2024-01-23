Lessons from the insurance sector could help other sectors

Draw on our reform experience: A plan to address insurance gaps can emerge from our current approach, which has been driven by an empowered regulator focused on outcomes over prescriptions, ease of market entry and space for innovation, apart from capital adequacy, financial prudence and consumer protection. Use-and-file products (as opposed to pre-approved), broad limits on expenses, an open distribution architecture, a tech outreach for e-insurance, digital distribution and cyber-security have been key milestones. Envisaged legislation promises regulatory empowerment to allow novel intermediaries, composite life-and-health business licences and the provision of other services by insurers. A pandemic-induced boost to awareness and demand, especially in the life and health insurance businesses, and an associated digital thrust are also key enablers for the industry to leapfrog ahead.