The juxtaposition of the Russia-Ukraine war and unfolding US-Israel-Iran war offers a compelling window to the evolving character of contemporary warfare. One is a protracted, grinding contest of endurance; the other, a sharp demonstration of rapid, multi-domain coercion.
Lessons from Ukraine and Iran: Modern warfare is proving more complex and unpredictable than we imagined
SummaryIn modern warfare, initial superiority matters less than the ability to learn, adapt and endure in a fast-changing battlespace. From Ukraine’s war of attrition to how hostilities in West Asia are shaping up, modern conflict is proving harder to control, predict or decisively win.
The juxtaposition of the Russia-Ukraine war and unfolding US-Israel-Iran war offers a compelling window to the evolving character of contemporary warfare. One is a protracted, grinding contest of endurance; the other, a sharp demonstration of rapid, multi-domain coercion.
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