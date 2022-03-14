Lessons in our hiccups over selling an LIC stake

The first stems from the fact that despite a long window of opportunity available, the IPO schedule has tacked too close to the wire. It need not have been so finely timed just before the close of 2021-22, since the ministry had two full years to finalize a strategy, fine-tune its legal defence and make the necessary changes to LIC’s corporate structure to prepare it for a market outing. While the reasons for this slow approach are mystifying, it would appear that attempts were made to time the market. This seems to be the current game, too. If so, then this is a flawed premise fraught with multiple risks. Financial counsellors often advise retail investors to stop trying to spot market take-off points and ride bull runs. It should surprise us if the Centre has succumbed to such advice. In the past, politics has often tripped up the timing of public-sector disinvestment moves; for example, the offshore listing of the erstwhile VSNL had to be pulled back because a coalition government was apprehensive that a low sale price would invite Parliamentary opposition. But that is history and we have hopefully moved away from such political configurations. Frequent flip-flops also send mixed signals about the share offer’s intended price range, forcing confused investors to use different discounting rates in the cash market for an imagined future price.