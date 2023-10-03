Lessons of the Green Revolution could aid our climate transition
India needs a similar supply boost, this time of green power, to break today’s constraints of energy and balance-of-payments
Few individuals have a truly profound impact on their times. M.S. Swaminathan was a member of that small club. Soon after he died on 28 September, the former principal scientific advisor to the Indian government, K. VijayRaghavan, wrote on X, the social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter: “There are many scientists whose life spans roles as researchers, institution-builders, technocrats, policy-makers, and humanists. Swaminathan is unique in doing all these roles superbly and with elan."