Lessons on hyper-diversity from the people of Papua New Guinea

You could say that PNG is caught in a polycrisis of its own, but underlying the visible symptoms are fundamental problems. The Independent State of Papua New Guinea is essentially a hyper-diverse tribal society wrapped in a Westminster style political system. A people who did not have social structure bigger than a village before European colonization 150 years ago are now citizens of a modern state. The basic social unit is a wantok (“one talk"), a small community that speaks the same language. Band and tribe loyalties are strong. People expect leaders to act in the interests of their social group, so MPs are more concerned about favourable redistribution than national governance. Foreign missionaries might have converted people to Christianity, but old tribal identities remain. After independence from Australia in 1975, Papua New Guineans have tried to construct a national identity, but it remains a work in progress. The wantok, tribe and extended family remain powerful in the face of monotheistic religion, nationalism and cosmopolitanism.