Opinion | Lessons we’ve forgotten 25 years after the fall of Barings

The 25th anniversary of the collapse of Barings went past in February this year. Nick Leeson, a 28-year-old star trader, brought down this venerable British institution through unauthorized and concealed trading that resulted in losses of around £830 million. Established in 1762, Barings was Britain’s oldest merchant bank, banker to royalty, and by the 19th century, one of the six big powers of Europe, alongside England, France, Prussia, Austria and Russia. It had financed the 1803 purchase of Louisiana, doubling US territory through the biggest real estate deal in history. The family also boasted of five separate hereditary peerages.