Let a bad bank lighten our Sisyphean load of bad loans

For a bad bank to be successful, it will have to be funded by private capital and managed by specialists who focus on maximizing recovery, unconstrained by political concerns, legacy relationships with promoters, and prospects of post-retirement opportunities, all of which are often seen to cloud the judgement of PSB bankers. The government can provide seed equity capital and mobilize private capital for the bulk of the funding. In fact, the first bad bank to be carved out of Mellon Bank in 1988 was funded entirely by private capital. Kamco, the South Korean bad bank, also raised debt from markets to fund its purchases of stressed assets. Given that in the current low-yield environment global asset managers are sitting on approximately $2.6 trillion of capital (FT and Prequin data) in search of higher-yielding distressed debt opportunities, mobilizing capital for an Indian bad bank should not be difficult. If need be, the government can provide partial credit guarantees and/or low-cost currency hedging options on the debt issued by such a bank.