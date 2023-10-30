Let a middle-class boom fend off a middle-income trap
This class is a big driver of India’s economy and its agenda-setting efforts might help us avert future pitfalls
The middle class began to emerge in India in the 19th century under British colonial rule. It played an important role in India’s freedom struggle. Today, it is the fastest rising segment of India’s population, growing at 6% per year, while the middle-class in Europe and the US has already matured, and is growing at less than 1%. India’s middle class will continue to grow rapidly, given the large mass of households with incomes just below the global middle class threshold. The lower end of this class, defined as households earning under ₹1 lakh per year, will grow faster than its upper end. The middle class currently represents 31% of India’s population and is expected to reach 40% by 2031. The room for growth is huge, given the big gap in average income between India and developed countries and India’s large youth bulge in a rapidly ageing world.