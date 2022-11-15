Let actual globalization lift population pressure

Remarkably, among species, we humans actually have a count of how numerous we are. On 15 November, the United Nations placed our headcount at 8 billion. The faculties that allow such estimates are also why Thomas Malthus’s forecasts of doom failed to play out. Since people were multiplying and food supply was only adding on, he warned in the late 18th century, mass starvation was inevitable. But human ingenuity managed to keep that bleak fate at bay. Today, as a climate disaster looms, Mahatma Gandhi’s caution that the world has enough for our needs but not greed remains relevant, but not in the context of a population boom. What was once a cause for anxiety is sorting itself out globally, with no need for any state to violate anyone’s reproductive rights. Humanity has grown rapidly, no doubt, at least as a statistic. It took the past dozen odd years for a billion more of us to join the tally, and it took a similar span of time before that to reach 7 billion. Yet, fewer and fewer births are expected to bend that curve as we go along. On current trends, our multitude is projected to peak at a level of 10.4 billion before the end of this century. It could even happen by 2080, should the world’s total fertility rate (TFR) fall at its fastest likely pace. The average number of children every woman has, this reading was 5.3 in 1963, slid to 3.3 in 1990, and has not just fallen to 2.3 worldwide, it is well on its way to 2.1, the point at which our overall number would neither grow nor shrink. Population, per se, is no longer a worry.
Remarkably, among species, we humans actually have a count of how numerous we are. On 15 November, the United Nations placed our headcount at 8 billion. The faculties that allow such estimates are also why Thomas Malthus’s forecasts of doom failed to play out. Since people were multiplying and food supply was only adding on, he warned in the late 18th century, mass starvation was inevitable. But human ingenuity managed to keep that bleak fate at bay. Today, as a climate disaster looms, Mahatma Gandhi’s caution that the world has enough for our needs but not greed remains relevant, but not in the context of a population boom. What was once a cause for anxiety is sorting itself out globally, with no need for any state to violate anyone’s reproductive rights. Humanity has grown rapidly, no doubt, at least as a statistic. It took the past dozen odd years for a billion more of us to join the tally, and it took a similar span of time before that to reach 7 billion. Yet, fewer and fewer births are expected to bend that curve as we go along. On current trends, our multitude is projected to peak at a level of 10.4 billion before the end of this century. It could even happen by 2080, should the world’s total fertility rate (TFR) fall at its fastest likely pace. The average number of children every woman has, this reading was 5.3 in 1963, slid to 3.3 in 1990, and has not just fallen to 2.3 worldwide, it is well on its way to 2.1, the point at which our overall number would neither grow nor shrink. Population, per se, is no longer a worry.
What applies to the world, however, need not apply to every country. So let’s look at trends within zones enclosed by politically drawn borders. The world’s most populous nation-states, India and China, which account for about 18% each of the global population, are comfortably off; India’s TFR of 2.2 indicates that stability is within reach, while China’s 1.7 is the same as America’s, though Beijing has shifted policy from birth control to a baby nudge. While Indians will probably outnumber the Chinese within a year or so, New Delhi has no reason to intervene. Access to contraception has combined with socio-economic pressures to make reduced family size the popular choice. This is a trend that Nigeria, Pakistan, Egypt and other baby-boom countries are likely to follow.
The disparities that make for dismal reading have to do with dense clusters of poverty across large swathes of Africa and Asia, even as many sparsely-populated well-off countries have TFRs well under the replacement level. Most of the latter will have to make productivity zoom or watch their economies stagnate as residents age and workforces contract. The best way for such wealthy nations to avert slumps would be to invite an influx of youth from elsewhere. For their own future, they should push for actual globalization. So far, we have seen capital, goods and services move across borders, while labour was held on a tight leash. This created wage arbitrage space for businesses, served the nativist agenda of diversity opponents, and kept earnings terribly uneven. Sadly, shake-ups of geopolitics, covid snarls and trade retreats have made liberal immigration policies seem even more remote right now. Yet, their advocacy must not flag. The US, for example, would do itself a big favour by letting in millions of more immigrants, given its agony of inflation amid a shortage of workers. Sure, even rational relief plans could entail political risks, but then, that shouldn’t deter leaders who dare to lead.
