Let actual globalization lift population pressure

Remarkably, among species, we humans actually have a count of how numerous we are. On 15 November, the United Nations placed our headcount at 8 billion. The faculties that allow such estimates are also why Thomas Malthus’s forecasts of doom failed to play out. Since people were multiplying and food supply was only adding on, he warned in the late 18th century, mass starvation was inevitable. But human ingenuity managed to keep that bleak fate at bay. Today, as a climate disaster looms, Mahatma Gandhi’s caution that the world has enough for our needs but not greed remains relevant, but not in the context of a population boom. What was once a cause for anxiety is sorting itself out globally, with no need for any state to violate anyone’s reproductive rights. Humanity has grown rapidly, no doubt, at least as a statistic. It took the past dozen odd years for a billion more of us to join the tally, and it took a similar span of time before that to reach 7 billion. Yet, fewer and fewer births are expected to bend that curve as we go along. On current trends, our multitude is projected to peak at a level of 10.4 billion before the end of this century. It could even happen by 2080, should the world’s total fertility rate (TFR) fall at its fastest likely pace. The average number of children every woman has, this reading was 5.3 in 1963, slid to 3.3 in 1990, and has not just fallen to 2.3 worldwide, it is well on its way to 2.1, the point at which our overall number would neither grow nor shrink. Population, per se, is no longer a worry.

