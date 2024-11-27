Opinion
Let AI aid IA: Artificial intelligence can transform the internal audit
Summary
- Organizations should embrace AI tools for internal audit (IA) processes. This could prove revolutionary and raise the value of IA’s role. Just think of tools that maintain 24/7 vigilance and report oddities in real time.
Internal audit has evolved significantly over the decades as a business process, transitioning from being just a compliance-driven function to a strategic partner focused on managing risks, enhancing governance and improving business efficiency.
