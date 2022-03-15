Let an open market for vaccines fulfil demand

At this stage of the pandemic, people’s own sense of security has begun to display the sort of variations that a central plan cannot address. Even if its immunity regimen is guided by expert advice, it is much too stiff. Some parents also want under-12s immunized (as kids aged above 4 are eligible in the US), for example, while others have taken grim note of the less easily detectable effects of infection on organs like the brain that are yet to be studied in due depth. Individuals aged under 60 whose jabs of early-2021 can be assumed to have lost some efficacy, as revealed by various studies, are in need of boosters too, but remain clueless about when CoWin will give them a chance. Clearly, risk perceptions vary widely across the land. While these are personal anxieties that our state policy can overlook if judged irrelevant to a public-health threat in terms of another covid wave, the country must grant its citizens the space to secure themselves as they (and their doctors) see fit. Given a choice, some may opt for a mix-and-match boost, with an mRNA jab to enhance what they took. As of now, a trip abroad is the only way to acquire the best shield that many argue modern science has to offer. To widen our options, the Centre should ease the path for vaccine makers everywhere to get clearances for local distribution independent of its own overly-restrictive programme.