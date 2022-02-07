Let business houses with good track records run banks

MSMEs, a key driver of employment generation, face a credit gap worsened by the pandemic. Numerous units have defaulted or closed shutters due to uncertainty, broken supply chains and non-availability of capital. An RBI report on banking reveals that MSME credit by private banks rose by 22.4% to ₹7.9 trillion (shrinking the gap with public sector banks or PSBs to ₹1.1 trillion) but account numbers declined by 1.5% in 2020-21, indicating client de-boarding due to stress, with larger ones possibly garnering bigger-ticket or restructured loans. By November 2021, PSBs had to restructure about ₹58,500 crore in loans to about 1 million MSME accounts. While government schemes and policy support have helped, additional changes to the MSME delivery mechanism may be warranted. Besides enhancing fintech partnerships with existing banks, if reputed business houses with an impeccable track record and expertise in industrial development are given bank licences, or are allowed to bid for banks so as to focus on MSMEs through, say, differential directed commitments, it would lessen the credit crunch faced by small manufacturers. Hearteningly, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been firm on RBI’s commitment to revive durable growth, aid a broad-based recovery and mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the economy.