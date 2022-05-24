Let commercial vehicles take the lead in going electric

ICE commercial vehicles are large users of diesel in India, which is our most heavily used fuel. To be sure, 16 Indian states have proposed independent EV policy frameworks, but these do not include light commercial vehicles (LCVs). The inclusion of policy incentives for logistical service providers to shift to electric LCVs can propel the use of cleaner alternatives and improve urban air quality. Other ideas include incentives to EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and green taxes levied on ICE vehicles based on emissions and time spent in urban areas that could deter ICE vehicle usage. An effective policy framework for charging infrastructure would help too. As of now, no distinction is made between slow, medium and fast charging set-ups, and our recent battery swapping policy applies more to the 2W and 3W segments than their 4W counterparts. A push for a reliable pan-India fast-charging network will be an essential driver of EV adoption across vehicle categories.