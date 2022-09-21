India must find its own model of regulating digital markets

The EU appears to have an underlying premise that big is bad. For instance, European law looks to designate entities that offer ‘core platform services’ as ‘gatekeepers’ based on factors like high market turnover and a large user base. The DMA presumes that scale itself enables companies to become gatekeepers in their fields. The Indian market, however, displays different characteristics for some digital services versus others. Consider the differences among social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, etc), search engines/app stores (Google/Apple) and e-commerce entities (Flipkart, Amazon, etc.), all of which may be classified as gatekeepers, since they are intermediaries of considerable size. But network effects, whereby the overall value of digital services increases as more people use them, play out differently in each category. Users of social media and messaging services are likelier to face high friction in shifting to other platforms, as most of their friends may be on a particular platform.

