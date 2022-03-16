Let economic logic lead trade talks with Russia

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Imports of cheaper Russian oil could help India cushion the Ukraine war’s impact. A yuan reference for a rupee-rouble exchange float would be no sign of a ‘trade bloc’ in the making
The oil shock that saw its price peak at almost $140 per barrel softened this week, with global crude trading at around $100 per barrel on hopes of a peace deal after Russia invaded Ukraine. War-pressed Kyiv seemed to signal it may give up its Nato aspirations in lieu of Moscow’s withdrawal, but hydrocarbon prices could flare up again if those talks come to nought. In India, our oil-hit economy might find a small cushion in a Russian offer of cheap crude. The package on the table is both tiny and tentative, as reported, though such imports would not defy US sanctions on Russia—the world market must not go under-supplied, after all—and could thus be enlarged after a test run. Given its inflation scare, the US may even look the other way. India’s trade challenge emerges instead from Russia’s financial squeeze by the West. With many Russian banks barred from the Swift network for cross-border transfers, both countries have been pushed to work out new ways to settle their trade bills.
We need to act soon. Indian exporters have Russian dues worth an estimated $500 million stuck. As with the rationale of buying oil on the cheap, however, we must let economic logic dictate solutions. Our chief fallback option involves the use of rupees and roubles for settlements, a rusty device of Soviet vintage that could be revived in a new avatar. In this context, the Reserve Bank of India has asked Indian banks to carry out due diligence on small Russian banks for our clearing system to loop them in. For internet transactions that bypass dollar platforms, as one proposal goes, we could link our Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the Russian central bank’s equivalent. While payment pathways are not difficult to forge, we cannot return to a fixed exchange rate. Any such peg would be subject to arbitrary decisions and bilateral disputes. For trade fairness as well as adjustments in demand and supply, a floating rate is essential. Since our trade volumes are low, lumpy and led by big-ticket buys, a direct mutual float would likely suffer wild volatility. That’s why all currencies are usually valued against the US dollar, which serves not just as a global currency but also as a reference for other conversions. Yet, ever since a sizeable chunk of Russian exports got clamped, much of its assets were frozen and the rouble crashed in dollar terms, an argument could be advanced that the rouble’s greenback value was left insufficiently reflective of Russia’s revised trade dynamics. The Chinese yuan has reportedly been proposed as a stand-in reference for a rupee-rouble float. This option should not be rejected without due consideration. Both countries have relatively diversified and stable trade relations with China, which trades robustly with others, and a conversion rate drawn from the rupee versus rouble in yuan terms may work.
Due care should be taken not to run afoul of US sanctions, of course. Also, we must stay mindful of the premium that America places on the dollar’s dominance of world trade, especially if it spies a threat in Beijing’s promotion of its yuan as an international rival. While trade pricing is hard to insulate from geopolitics, given the big privileges that go with currency issuance, perhaps some deft diplomacy by New Delhi can allay any concerns Washington may harbour about our new trade arrangements. We must clarify that a yuan gauge for a currency float would not signify a ‘trade bloc’ of any sort. It’s a function of our economic circumstances, neutrality and national interest, that’s all.
