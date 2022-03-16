Let economic logic lead trade talks with Russia

We need to act soon. Indian exporters have Russian dues worth an estimated $500 million stuck. As with the rationale of buying oil on the cheap, however, we must let economic logic dictate solutions. Our chief fallback option involves the use of rupees and roubles for settlements, a rusty device of Soviet vintage that could be revived in a new avatar. In this context, the Reserve Bank of India has asked Indian banks to carry out due diligence on small Russian banks for our clearing system to loop them in. For internet transactions that bypass dollar platforms, as one proposal goes, we could link our Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the Russian central bank’s equivalent. While payment pathways are not difficult to forge, we cannot return to a fixed exchange rate. Any such peg would be subject to arbitrary decisions and bilateral disputes. For trade fairness as well as adjustments in demand and supply, a floating rate is essential. Since our trade volumes are low, lumpy and led by big-ticket buys, a direct mutual float would likely suffer wild volatility. That’s why all currencies are usually valued against the US dollar, which serves not just as a global currency but also as a reference for other conversions. Yet, ever since a sizeable chunk of Russian exports got clamped, much of its assets were frozen and the rouble crashed in dollar terms, an argument could be advanced that the rouble’s greenback value was left insufficiently reflective of Russia’s revised trade dynamics. The Chinese yuan has reportedly been proposed as a stand-in reference for a rupee-rouble float. This option should not be rejected without due consideration. Both countries have relatively diversified and stable trade relations with China, which trades robustly with others, and a conversion rate drawn from the rupee versus rouble in yuan terms may work.