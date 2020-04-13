Opinion | Let geography dictate India’s reopening plan

As policymakers try to work out the best way to steer the nation out of its lockdown, one of the options reportedly proposed by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is to let 16 manufacturing segments reopen, while the rest stay shut. The proposal seems aimed at gradually expanding economic activity beyond the production of essential goods. This could be done in a controlled environment with strict operating codes that keep factories sanitized and workers safely apart (while also being watched for illness). This way, it may be safe to run factories with, say, a fourth of their usual staff strength, thereby helping revive some economic activity. Though the idea is both well-intentioned and implementable, such an approach is unlikely to yield the desired results, given the complex web of inter-linkages within the economy that would make it difficult for one part to function without the other.

No product is manufactured in isolation. It typically requires assorted raw materials that are the output of other industries, some of which may get overlooked by any “go-ahead" list put together by government officials. Likewise, various external services are needed by a business to function smoothly, some of them tiny in terms of scale. A company’s managers might miss a few of these if asked to list them all down. Outsourced work, don’t forget, has been an efficiency-enabler at several levels in recent decades. Feeder networks are so intricate today, with the output of one operation dependent on inputs from so many others, that production in any sector can hardly take place on its own. On paper, it is still possible for state planners to create a dependency matrix and estimate what value can be generated by pushing a well-chosen set of units to produce stuff. But central planning of this kind, even if based on timely feedback from managers, would be a taxing task for any administration, prone to errors and oversights. A single missing link in a chain of value-addition could upset all other calculations.

A better approach, therefore, would be to go by geography. All commercial activity could be given a go-ahead in areas that are relatively safe to open up. An official plan is already reported to be in place that uses infection data to categorize zones as red, orange or green, depending on their level of infection risk that people are exposed to. If we have enough test-result data to be confident of this categorization, it may be possible to let all businesses and work processes resume—under safety guidelines—in parts of the country where people can associate with one another without fearing contagion. Such an approach will not revert the economy to its former self, at least not immediately. As Mint reported on Monday, many of India’s industrial belts are riddled with covid hotspots. Economic disruption, thus, will persist for some time. This cannot be helped. But the broad aim now should be to get as many assembly lines moving as possible; so too, everything else that generates value. To ensure demand is fulfilled everywhere, distribution needs to be permitted all across the country. The resumption of production could start with green zones. Once higher risk zones contain local covid outbreaks, business units there could get active as well. Instead of government planners having to take decisions on industrial matters, they would just need to watch maps and track the clinical information emerging from everywhere. This would also be less arbitrary, making it easier for policymakers to justify decisions on which production units get an okay and which do not.