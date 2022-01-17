Let Indian Railways fix freight rates for cement on a commercial basis

The Indian Railways should have this freedom for all commercial freight. Commercial clients should be able to negotiate and hire their transportation services by per square inch of carriage space the way commercial airlines use algorithms to decide airfares for sections of seats per flight. The railways must be driven by commercial consideration in renting out its goods wagons. If a long-term client can assure the railways of a steady income, it should have the option of negotiating a price and contract assured and reliable availability of its wagons over the period of time.

