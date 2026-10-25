Indians buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, Dhanteras and Diwali, and depict Goddess Lakshmi showering gold as coins. They also gift gold to newborns and brides, and part with it only as a last resort. Families and temples now keep about 25,000 tonnes of it, which is roughly 28 times what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holds in its reserves. Ironically, almost none of it can buy even a cup of tea until sold for rupees.
Let Indians spend their gold to help ease our rupee problems—Here's how
SummaryOfficial policy discourages Indians from buying gold, but maybe a better policy would be to let them spend it. India could enjoy a gold standard without asking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to buy a gram of it or peg the rupee to anything. Here's how.
Indians buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, Dhanteras and Diwali, and depict Goddess Lakshmi showering gold as coins. They also gift gold to newborns and brides, and part with it only as a last resort. Families and temples now keep about 25,000 tonnes of it, which is roughly 28 times what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holds in its reserves. Ironically, almost none of it can buy even a cup of tea until sold for rupees.
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