Let Indians spend their gold to help ease our rupee problems—Here's how

Indians buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, Dhanteras and Diwali, and depict Goddess Lakshmi showering gold as coins. They also gift gold to newborns and brides, and part with it only as a last resort. Families and temples now keep about 25,000 tonnes of it, which is roughly 28 times what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holds in its reserves. Ironically, almost none of it can buy even a cup of tea until sold for rupees.