Let Indians spend their gold to help ease our rupee problems—Here's how

Indians buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, Dhanteras and Diwali, and depict Goddess Lakshmi showering gold as coins. They also gift gold to newborns and brides, and part with it only as a last resort. Families and temples now keep about 25,000 tonnes of it, which is roughly 28 times what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holds in its reserves. Ironically, almost none of it can buy even a cup of tea until sold for rupees.
Indians buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, Dhanteras and Diwali, and depict Goddess Lakshmi showering gold as coins. They also gift gold to newborns and brides, and part with it only as a last resort. Families and temples now keep about 25,000 tonnes of it, which is roughly 28 times what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holds in its reserves. Ironically, almost none of it can buy even a cup of tea until sold for rupees.
In May this year, as an oil shock from the Persian-American conflict battered the rupee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to postpone buying gold for a year so that imports could be curtailed and pressure on the rupee lifted. The government also raised the import duty on gold from 6% to 15%. But Indians prefer holding gold instead of a depreciating rupee.
Official policy discourages Indians from buying gold. A better policy would be to let them spend it. India could enjoy a gold standard without asking RBI to buy a gram of it or peg the rupee to anything. It need only allow Indians to use notes that contain real gold, like the ‘Goldbacks’ in use in America since 2019. These are issued by Goldback Inc as a voluntary negotiable instrument.
A ‘1 Goldback’ note holds a thousandth of a troy ounce of gold, about 31 milligrams, as thin films of 24 carat gold sealed in clear polymer. By the company’s count, more than 5,000 US businesses accept them, although nobody has to.
Such notes solve the old problem of usability. At more than ₹15,000 a gram, a gold coin worth ₹100 would be smaller than a mustard seed. For centuries, bazaars made do with silver and copper, while gold mostly stayed in the strongbox. Spread thin between sheets of polymer, a few milligrams of gold becomes a note suited for a wallet.
Call the Indian version a swarnmudra. Commonly held gold coins called ginnis or pavans are eight grams of 22 carat gold. At one thousandth of a ginni, a swarnmudra of eight milligrams would be worth about ₹109. Buy ₹100 of vegetables with one and get ₹9 back in rupees. RBI, or entities under its mandate, could be authorized to issue swarnmudras.
India would not have to change much. Parliament could exempt RBI-sanctioned swarnmudras from Section 14 of the Coinage Act of 2011, which prescribes jail for issuers of metal pieces for use as money. Also, tax law could treat spending one as spending money, not selling gold. Swarnmudras could be limited in weight, making them no friendlier to tax dodgers than ₹500 notes.
Would the result be a gold standard? The textbook version has a central bank that promises to swap its notes for gold on demand at a fixed rate. India had one of sorts under the Raj until Britain left the gold standard in 1931. Governments that hold the gold can always break the promise. A swarnmudra need make no such promise because the gold is already in the holder’s hand.
Gresham’s law that bad money drives out good holds only when governments fix the rate between the two. Let the price of a gold note float against the rupee and the better money wins. Under a swarnmudra standard, a balance of payments deficit raises fears of deflation, the painful way gold-standard countries cheapen their exports. The falling rupee does the same.
The value of gold jewellery to families comes from its sentimental and cultural value, so melting it is anathema. The Gold Monetisation Scheme gathered fewer than 40 tonnes of household gold in a decade in part because it asked families to let a bank melt their jewellery for a little interest and a paper trail.
It also took away physical possession of gold, often the only financial asset that women control, much of it received as streedhan. Converted to a ledger entry, the gold cannot be hidden from the family, or from tax authorities. Swarnmudras leave gold in the matriarch’s control.
Goldbacks currently sell for about twice the value of their gold. The premium pays for making them durable and hard to fake, but scale and competition will shrink this.
Monetary policy objectives can be achieved by buying back swarnmudras for gold, thereby reducing the money supply, or by circulating additional ones, thereby increasing it.
If RBI keeps the rupee sound, most Indians will stick with it. If it doesn’t, they will have a lifeboat. Some of the rupee’s slide likely reflects savers quietly buying dollars, legally or through unlawful channels. Gold notes would give them a medium of exchange that likely will never leave India.
Suppression has failed before. The Gold Control Act of 1968 barred Indians from holding gold bars and coins and gave the country two decades of smuggling before Parliament repealed it in 1990. Higher duties also tend to push gold through unofficial channels.
For centuries, India’s gold drew invaders. It is time it worked for Indians. John Maynard Keynes called the gold standard a barbarous relic, but Indians never agreed. Gold was always a store of value. With swarnmudras it can also be a medium of exchange, allowing one to keep one’s gold and spend it too.
The authors are, respectively, a financial economist based in New Delhi, and policy professor, University of Austin, Texas.