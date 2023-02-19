Let influencers face the limits of their influence

The government’s guidelines are belated but required. Regulations are the guard-rails for any efficient marketplace, even though many e-entrepreneurs bristle at the thought of any oversight or market intervention. The need for regulation is most urgent in the digital finance world, where the mis-selling of loans, insurance products or even investment ideas has acquired nightmarish proportions. There have been instances of unscrupulous company promoters hiring small-time actors to artificially inflate stocks of dubious provenance, only to disappear after the pump-and-dump operation is complete. Digital lenders, insurance intermediaries and others have engaged celebrities or influencers to sell financial products to their audiences on social media. Their use of online platforms let them side-step mandatory disclosures or disclaimers, but media rules designed for print and television have finally been applied to social media as well. There is one significant piece in this jigsaw puzzle that will require some government coordination: the social media platforms themselves. These entities will have to start initiating first-order regulatory action against errant influencers and celebrities, much like how stock exchanges discharge a quasi-regulatory role before the super regulator steps in. Platforms have so far been reluctant to act. This must change. None of them can claim immunity from the legal framework of the country in which they operate, even though many of them have their headquarters overseas. The same goes for influencers, regardless of their popularity and self-regard.

