Let non-fungible tokens prove their worth to us

At first glance, the concept of NFTs merely represents the digitization of collectibles, another aspect of our transition to a cyberworld where binary digits can meet virtually every need involving audio-visual engagement. This is about ownership, however, and thus about value generation through the scarcity of a desired privilege. If that desire widens and expands demand for an NFT, its value would get bid upwards, and so it is meant to attract investors who keep an eye out for such objects. A key attribute of an NFT is that it is encoded to have only one owner at a time, whose identity can easily be verified, and it has a metadata file acting as its record—like sleeve notes with music sold on vinyl of yore, but open to updates. Intriguing as the proposition sounds, critics have taken a dim view of the carbon footprint implied by all the digital operations needed for a bustling NFT market to operate. Like cryptos, NFTs are alleged to be power hogs. But ambiguity over originality could pose an even bigger barrier to the concept’s success. The pitch of token uniqueness has already been compromised by multiple ‘NFTs’ available—like painting reprints—for the same artwork on the internet. Technically, anything digital can have umpteen copies, even if each bears a distinct code. Unless clarity is assured on exactly how exclusive tokens are, conceptual confusion could get in their way. There is nothing in the real world, after all, that an NFT entitles its bearer to.

