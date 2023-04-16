Let reliable insights guide the battle against misinformation4 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Instilling trust in institutions is probably the best way to tackle it
Robert Califf, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said in an interview that misinformation is killing Americans—contributing to the fact that US life expectancy is 3 to 5 years worse than that of people in comparably wealthy countries. He called for better regulation to crack down on misinformation. But would such rules help? I studied medical misinformation as part of a journalism fellowship, and as I’ve written before, there is a real danger when misinformed people skip life-saving vaccines or buy into risky, untested treatments. Yet policing misinformation is tricky.