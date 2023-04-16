Let reliable insights guide the battle against misinformation

How can we use insights like these to make the world less susceptible to deception and error? To Altay, stamping out misinformation is the wrong goal. Rebuilding public trust is much more important. “It’s very dangerous for a democracy to promote ideas that people are stupid and there is misinformation everywhere," he said. It’s far better to shore up trust in institutions and in reliable sources of information. His view reminded me of something I learned from former Soviet spy Larry Martin, who defected to the US in the 1980s. He’d created disinformation—even more deliberately deceptive than misinformation—as deputy commander of the Czech intelligence service. When I interviewed him in 2017, he told me that when the Soviets wanted to cause damage, they would spread such propaganda to undermine trust in US institutions—the government, universities, the press. It’s bad for democracy if people lose faith in each other.