Let rip-roaring rivalry catalyse our EV market

As of now, we levy an import tariff of 100% on ready-to-drive cars valued over $40,000, 60% on the rest, and 100% on ready-to-use scooters. While Tesla made a pro-climate pitch, with its chief Elon Musk pointing out that we had the world’s highest duties on cars among large countries, its interest in a special drop for EVs is clear. Since demand here for its expensive electric cars is hard to forecast, it would suit it well to test-launch a model or two via shipments before setting up a local assembly line. As it reportedly argued, a barrier of 40% will still serve as an incentive for it to crank out its vehicles locally (should its trial entry go well, presumably). Aggarwal’s ‘Make in India’ emphasis chimes loudly with Ola’s electric scooter venture, for which it has a 10-million-unit facility coming up in Tamil Nadu. As he said, he aims to export these two-wheeled EVs to the UK, EU, Latin America and other destinations. If this is his plan, then Ola’s products need to be globally competitive from the very get go, achieved best not behind tariff walls of self-reliance, but by testing its edge on value-for-money over all other contestants in a well contested arena. Given that Ola is out to play a volume game, its economies of scale should keep costs sufficiently low to compete with EV imports from China (or elsewhere) with 40% extra slapped on at ports. If not, its learnings should push it to strive in that direction.

