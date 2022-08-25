Let rivalry roll on

While BYD has been in India for quite a few years, New Delhi’s frazzled relations with Beijing may have kept its plans low-key. It is the world’s largest seller of EVs by volume, though, having recently whizzed past Tesla, and it would serve our market well to have it step up its efforts to compete with EV makers that have already made a mark. Lately, Mahindra has revealed plans to launch a line-up of SUVs. Tata Motors has stolen ahead of others with a small SUV, while Hyundai and MG Motors have EVs on offer too. As competition intensifies, we can expect improvements in battery technology and cost reductions. BYD first earned its global reputation for an edge on power-packs. The rivalry it can pose should neither be underestimated nor stymied.