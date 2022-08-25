Let rivalry roll on

As competition intensifies, we can expect improvements in battery technology and cost reductions. BYD first earned its global reputation for an edge on power-packs. The rivalry it can pose should neither be underestimated nor stymied
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
There’s much action in India’s electric vehicle (EV) space, with Chinese manufacturer BYD announcing plans to enlarge its market presence significantly. It currently sells EVs here, but mostly on a business-to-business basis. Having kept a low profile, the Warren Buffett-backed company soon expects to sell an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) that is assembled locally and later expand its portfolio of battery-run offerings.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
There’s much action in India’s electric vehicle (EV) space, with Chinese manufacturer BYD announcing plans to enlarge its market presence significantly. It currently sells EVs here, but mostly on a business-to-business basis. Having kept a low profile, the Warren Buffett-backed company soon expects to sell an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) that is assembled locally and later expand its portfolio of battery-run offerings.
While BYD has been in India for quite a few years, New Delhi’s frazzled relations with Beijing may have kept its plans low-key. It is the world’s largest seller of EVs by volume, though, having recently whizzed past Tesla, and it would serve our market well to have it step up its efforts to compete with EV makers that have already made a mark. Lately, Mahindra has revealed plans to launch a line-up of SUVs. Tata Motors has stolen ahead of others with a small SUV, while Hyundai and MG Motors have EVs on offer too. As competition intensifies, we can expect improvements in battery technology and cost reductions. BYD first earned its global reputation for an edge on power-packs. The rivalry it can pose should neither be underestimated nor stymied.
While BYD has been in India for quite a few years, New Delhi’s frazzled relations with Beijing may have kept its plans low-key. It is the world’s largest seller of EVs by volume, though, having recently whizzed past Tesla, and it would serve our market well to have it step up its efforts to compete with EV makers that have already made a mark. Lately, Mahindra has revealed plans to launch a line-up of SUVs. Tata Motors has stolen ahead of others with a small SUV, while Hyundai and MG Motors have EVs on offer too. As competition intensifies, we can expect improvements in battery technology and cost reductions. BYD first earned its global reputation for an edge on power-packs. The rivalry it can pose should neither be underestimated nor stymied.