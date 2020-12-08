Let’s have light-touch regulation for small businesses

What MSMEs need is an enabling regime that unlocks growth. Indeed, they are in need of what economists and sectoral experts call “a light-touch regulatory approach". The sector is currently marred by over-regulation. From a tax-policy point of view, for example, MSMEs that seek to do business online face significant disadvantages. This is a problem in the context of shifts seen after the recent covid-induced lockdown, which gave e-commerce channels a pre-eminent role in catering to customer needs in a safe, time-bound and convenient manner. MSMEs, which were struggling to operate during the lockdown, found e-commerce to be an effective, swift and low-cost option to reach customers.