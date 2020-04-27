Let’s not fall prey to conspiracy theories

In the olden days, humans blamed disasters on supernatural forces, or accepted them as God’s wrath. Then came the Age of Science, and a significant number of people came to know that disasters were caused by forces of nature that could be studied and predicted to a large extent. But we humans aren’t really satisfied with that. So, forged by a need to indict forces beyond our control and also our pride in logical thinking, conspiracy theories have been one of the 20th century’s immortal gifts to mankind.

The most credible lies, as rogue spy Jason Bourne said, are those that come laced with some verifiable facts. Add a passable semblance of logic, present correlation as causation, and a grand conspiracy theory is born—which spreads like wildfire when people are yanked out of their comfort zone and faced with uncertainty and chaos.

And never have conspiracy theories flourished as much as during the covid-19 pandemic. Here are the two big ones.

In mid-March, a video of a California doctor called Thomas Cowan went viral. “Before every pandemic of the last 150 years, there was a quantum leap in the electrification of the earth," claimed Cowan, who then made unscientific claims about electromagnetic waves and linked the pandemic to the spread of 5G wireless technology. But if those who were forwarding the video had spent two minutes to Google “Thomas Cowan", they would have found that his medical licence was suspended in 2017. YouTube took the video down, but the damage had been done. The 5G conspiracy theory was already in full bloom.

Till date, more than 50 fires targeting cell towers and other equipment have been reported in Britain; some 16 have been torched in the Netherlands, with attacks reported from places as far apart as Ireland and Cyprus. Thankfully, India doesn’t have 5G, so we have been spared at least one type of mass insanity. According to these conspiracy theorists, the absence of 5G is also the principal reason India has a low covid-19 count. The obvious question then is: What about Iran? It has no 5G, but still has one of the world’s highest number of covid cases. What explains this?

If one cuts through the technical-sounding bunkum of various videos, the core of the 5G argument is that both the, spread of 5G in China, the US and Europe as well as the advent of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) happened in 2019. This is a classic example of correlation being portrayed as causation. By that logic, we could blame the invention and virality of the meme “OK boomer" last year for covid-19. By the way, between 1999 and 2009, there was actually a 98.26% correlation between the per capita consumption of margarine in the US and the divorce rate in the state of Maine. For other examples of such spurious correlations, see tylervigen.com.

In the early days of the pandemic, Bill Gates was widely being applauded as a visionary, when a 2015 speech of his in which he cited pandemics as the greatest threat facing humanity, went around. But then came a conspiracy theory that absurdly sought to hold Gates responsible for covid-19. One allegation made is that he wants to make even more money, since he has invested heavily in drug firms. Another mindless suggestion is that he is part of a conspiracy to depopulate the earth, one that goes back to Henry Kissinger in 1974, when, as National Security Advisor, he recommended that the US should encourage and help developing nations run family planning programmes.

Robert Kennedy Jr., son of the late senator and nephew of John F. Kennedy, jumped into the fray with wild allegations, accusing Gates of a sinister plot. Now, the Kennedy name does carry weight. But Google him (two minutes) and you find that several Kennedys have denounced this Kennedy as an unhinged anti-vaccine campaigner. And Gates has spent billions on promoting and funding mass vaccination.

I watched a video that even shows that if you go 13 generations up Gates’ family tree on his mother’s side, you can connect him to the Rockefeller clan. And if you go 23 generations up, you can connect him to Queen Elizabeth II. This, to some gullible people out there, proves the existence of a cabal that runs the world. The perseverance and imagination of conspiracy mongers have to be seen to be believed.

The fact that Gates warned the world of pandemics is now being presented by them as proof of guilt. But so did many others, such as President George W. Bush in 2006. Why isn’t he being blamed? And his father, the late president George H.W. Bush, was ambassador to China when Kissinger was national security advisor. What about that link? Barack Obama warned the world too. His father was a native African, and covid-19 has not found much foothold in Africa yet. Think about it.

The conspiracy theorist’s journey starts from “something must be wrong", on to victimhood and then paranoia. He becomes immune to evidence and starts reinterpreting randomness. Meaningless correlations keep popping up (margarine and Maine), and he gets convinced that he knows the truth. And in times of crisis, there are even more gullible people around willing to buy outrageous theories.

That is human nature, but what is dismaying is that so many well-educated people should also fall prey to nonsense. As I said, it takes just two minutes on Google to check a theory that has been WhatsApped to you before forwarding it. And the lockdown has certainly given us enough time to do this bit of public service and not clog up our non-5G bandwidth.

Sandipan Deb is former editor of ‘Financial Express’, and founder-editor of ‘Open’ and ‘Swarajya’ magazines.

