Opinion | Let’s not underestimate India’s foreign policy expertise

We have in India many armchair foreign policy “experts" who seem to cast their opinions without having an iota of experience on foreign policy formulation or its implementation. One such piece opined that Indian Foreign Service (IFS) bureaucrats, with a few exceptions, are jacks-of-all-trades. From this assumption, for which no proof was advanced nor felt necessary, a conclusion was drawn that the Indian foreign service establishment does not have the ability to provide real inputs for how our governments should conduct foreign policy.

Really? Then, how do you explain that for over seven decades, India has been boxing well above its weight in the international arena. How did India get elected to the United Nations (UN) Security Council for 2021-22 with one of the largest positive vote counts ever? This was not the result of luck. This was achieved through the assiduous cultivation of friends and partners, as well as the handing out of favours over decades and then encashing them when required. The question that arises is whether the efforts of India’s foreign service establishment get a fair appraisal from critics. The frame of reference for any such analysis needs to be the long-term interests of the country. This calls for strategic thinking.

If you consider the fact that the current Indian ambassador to Russia is a fluent speaker of the country’s language and is on his third assignment to Moscow, with a wide array of contacts and a deep understanding of that civilization and culture, you would acknowledge that the IFS is well specialized in its role.

Take another example. India’s ambassador to the United States is doing his third stint at Washington DC over a 35-year career, and this is his fourth posting in that country. He knows the ins and outs of the US political system and has reliable contacts on both sides of the political aisle.

Similarly, the joint secretary at the external affairs ministry dealing with Russia and Eurasia is a veteran of two postings in that nation, and is as adept as our envoy there in dealing with Russia.

It may also surprise those who subscribe to the jack-of-all-trades view that the officer being brought back to headquarters to deal with the “PAI desk" (for Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran) is a veteran of stints in Islamabad and Kabul. This choice was not an accident. It was a result of policies developed over decades, and the fruits of these have been in evidence for over a decade now.

India’s external affairs ministry and the IFS encourage specialization from the moment a new recruit joins the ministry. Language specialization, in particular, has assiduously been cultivated over the years, and this trend was greatly encouraged when the late Sushma Swaraj helmed India’s foreign policy.

To be sure, these policies are not new. But they received a significant impetus during Swaraj’s tenure as India’s foreign minister. That is one among many reasons why the Foreign Service Institute in New Delhi is named after her.

Field specialization has indeed been a hallmark of the IFS, with individual officers having to perform long stints in either economic or cultural diplomacy, on political or consular matters, and even in multilateral diplomacy. This knowledge is crucial to appreciate how a foreign secretary who has served as high commissioner to Bangladesh and ambassador to the United States, worked at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, and also held the key joint secretary (UN) position in New Delhi, gets prepared and gains enough experience over a 38-year career span to be able to perform the high-level task bestowed on India’s senior-most diplomat.

Without understanding these processes, it would be foolhardy of armchair experts to think that they could provide better advice to the government, based merely on an assessment shaped by what seem like a few best-sellers and visits to the capitals of sundry countries. The trouble with such an under-informed analysis of foreign policy is that it tends to place short-term interests before long-term strategic ones. An approach that is not professionally thorough to the degree necessary for the conduct of diplomacy could easily be revealed for its lack of depth when called upon to play a proactive role for the country. Critics of the IFS do not necessarily make able diplomats.

The external affairs ministry, as it happens, also draws on the expertise available in academia and the think-tank community for ideas and policy advice. This goes beyond government-sponsored institutions such as the Indian Council of World Affairs and the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses.

To the ministry’s credit, private organizations from across India are also involved in the process, sometimes by being tasked to prepare position and policy papers on specific subjects. A whole ecosystem for ideation in international relations has been created in India. This is a relatively recent development, going back over the past decade. The ministry also employs interns with appropriate credentials. Critics, however, appear not to have noticed such innovations.

The government of the day is getting excellent advice on foreign policy formulation from the IFS. This was true in the past as well. The reason for it is clear—it is experts and practitioners with a long-range view who have been given the responsibility for formulating Indian policy.

Gautam Bambawale is a former Indian ambassador to Bhutan, Pakistan and China

