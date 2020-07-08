Opinion | Let’s not underestimate India’s foreign policy expertise

Really? Then, how do you explain that for over seven decades, India has been boxing well above its weight in the international arena. How did India get elected to the United Nations (UN) Security Council for 2021-22 with one of the largest positive vote counts ever? This was not the result of luck. This was achieved through the assiduous cultivation of friends and partners, as well as the handing out of favours over decades and then encashing them when required. The question that arises is whether the efforts of India’s foreign service establishment get a fair appraisal from critics. The frame of reference for any such analysis needs to be the long-term interests of the country. This calls for strategic thinking.