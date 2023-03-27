Let satellites terminate patchy internet coverage2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:53 AM IST
Isro’s successful launch of OneWeb orbiters is a matter of pride for the country but we mustkeep internet access uninterruptible for the benefits of Digital India to reach all our citizens
The placing of 36 OneWeb satellites in orbit on Sunday testified again to the reliability of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) LVM-3 as a satellite launch vehicle. The starring role played by our space agency in the global quest for complete connectivity is a source of pride for India. That Isro can do this at a cost lower than rival space agencies is a mark of its commercial leadership in a rarefied sector. We must thank the grit and ingenuity of our scientists who had to defy steep odds and overcome formidable constraints to gain this edge. As Isro’s mission is to “harness, sustain and augment space technology for national development, while pursuing space science research and planetary exploration," we must also look beyond its revenue potential. London-based OneWeb Ltd is a global enterprise that now boasts of 618 satellites to provide high-speed internet services around the world. While it counts France’s Eutelsat, Japan’s Softbank and the UK government as shareholders, the Bharti Group’s 30% stake makes it the biggest. With Airtel as its ground partner, OneWeb is expected to plug gaps in domestic coverage.