Let satellites terminate patchy internet coverage

According to Bharti chief Sunil Bharti Mittal, OneWeb plans on launching services in India this July or August. This is significant, as it could extend the internet to parts of the country that either remain deprived of access or suffer poor connectivity. While fibre-optic cables have wired up zones of high-density demand, with download speeds having risen sharply over the past decade, the web will fulfill its ‘world wide’ promise only once no patch is left uncovered. India must get the remotest of its residents onto the information highway for the benefits of our fast-expanding digital economy to reach every citizen. The Centre’s Digital India programme envisions as much. With a constellation of satellites ready to act as space infrastructure, the government is expected to lay down a spectrum policy for the delivery of terrestrial links. Whether airwaves for it would be auctioned or allocated is still unclear. There are a few other global players in this space, such as Elon Musk’s Starlink, but the existence of competition in itself does not justify a process of competitive bidding. If state revenue is sought to be maximized, it could push service costs up and make it a privilege more than a provision. A cheap allotment of spectrum, on the other hand, could be challenged because it would look like an arbitrary giveaway to a private entity. Either way, New Delhi would have to proceed with utmost transparency in its policy choice and not let delays arise from indecision. With technology enablers up and ready, it would be unfortunate if other factors held us back from expanding the web’s frontiers.

