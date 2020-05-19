Opinion | Let states not recede behind entry barriers

No state economy is an island unto itself, and the country cannot afford to have its rules vary too widely across its length and breadth for very long. As a start, state governments should coordinate a plan to dismantle their checkposts. This would also relieve thousands of migrants who have found themselves turned away at borders after having endured long trudges in their attempts to reach home. The poor have suffered especially hard because of sketchy information on entry requirements for other states. But even the relatively well- informed have been at a loss to understand why some people are allowed to get past and others are not, what is deemed an “essential" passage and what is not. These are not permanent curbs, true, but if the constraints under which we must operate have no end in sight, then it is about time that some principles were brought to bear on them. Let’s be clear. India is one country. Barring a few exceptions for the sake of public security, the right of citizens to move around within the territory cannot be held in abeyance beyond a point. State administrations would do well to rethink their isolationist border policies and act in the common interest of all Indians.