Let the insights of covidnomics shape our policy interventions

Assume, for the sake of argument, that the probability of the virus being transmitted by an infected person nearby is 50% in both a restaurant and a park. Assume further that half of the population is infected. So, if you are near a random person in a park or a restaurant, the probability that you will contract covid is 25%. Suppose, however, that a trusted authority announces that the risk of contracting covid is greater in a restaurant than in a park. If people believe this, it can turn out to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Restaurants will be less attractive to risk-averse people (say, those who don’t go to places where the infection risk is higher than 25%). Thus, only more risk-tolerant people will go to restaurants.