Let the principles of competition guide privatization

The CCI’s role doesn’t begin after the government decides to privatize the firms it owns, but much sooner. The CCI should take notice whenever the government decides to shield some sectors from market competition, whatever the pretext, be it the delivery of public goods, a strategic interest, a matter of national security, an absence of private-sector expertise, or any other. To ensure optimal competition, we need a transparent and dispassionate assessment of government claims, including an examination of alternate market-based mechanisms for the delivery of public goods and steps needed to remove barriers impeding local capacity creation. We must ensure that the government isn’t merely protecting its inefficiencies in the garb of public interest. Under its enabling law, the CCI can make such moves suo moto.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}