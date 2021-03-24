Let UPI flourish while we mull a digital rupee

Indeed, we should not be bedazzled by cryptos. They use up staggering amounts of electric power, not just for their mining, but also for maintaining their sprawl of ledgers distributed across the internet for usage validation. Such blockchain operations offer transactional security, but at a very high cost. Recent estimates by researchers at University of Cambridge suggest that Bitcoin has turned voracious; it hogs over 120 terawatt-hours a month now, up sharply from 67 in October 2020. By the university’s Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, the machines that run it require more power annually than the Netherlands, a country of about 17 million people. Nevertheless, central banks around the world, ours included, are toying with the idea of digital currencies. The primary goal is to secure the primacy of their fiat money by outflanking cryptos. If done with ‘stablecoins’, subject to the same variable-supply regime as regular currencies, these e-tokens can play the very same role. They could foreseeably serve other purposes, too. China’s digital currency project, for example, seems aimed at global use for trade settlements. Moreover, an official digital token could grant its issuer tighter monetary control in a cashless economy of the future, especially in specific circumstances, such as when negative interest rates need to be imposed on savers in a scenario of negligible inflation. Sans cash, people would have to accept whatever terms their central bank offers on digital deposits held directly with it (or other banks). We would have to crush inflation and outlaw paper cash, however, for this to work in India. And there is also another worry. If we could all hold digital accounts (or wallets) at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for our day-to-day dealings, we would no longer need other banks to park our money. As money kept with RBI will be fully safe, this option would threaten deposit-dependent banks, which will have to offer us a big risk premium on interest rates.

