Let UPI stay successful as a special public good

India stands out for two things as far as online payments go. First, we have a veritable alphabet soup of mechanisms: from RTGS and NEFT to IMPS and UPI. For the sake of user clarity, this needs sorting out. The other is the remarkable success of our ‘India Stack’, the building blocks of digital enablers with Aadhaar identification at their base that have wowed global observers. Yet, we have moved so fast—with a central bank digital currency on its way too—that telling signals apart from noise has grown difficult. Take the debate over whether merchants should part with a sliver of the money they’re paid via the National Payments Corp of India’s (NPCI) Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which shifts cash from one bank account to another by using verified phone numbers. Starting 2020, to spur cashless transactions, the Centre nixed a 0.3% fee on deal value (or ₹100 if lower) that recipients had to pay. UPI transfers have skyrocketed since then. As UPI operations are not costless, incurring about 0.25% on such swipes, as estimated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and central funds to compensate financial intermediaries for it have fallen short, our bank regulator has been keen to restore some sort of charge. For any system to sustain itself, goes the argument, it must not burden private players. True as this is, generally speaking, the government’s case for a charge-free UPI is more compelling.

