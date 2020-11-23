Let us abandon protectionism and embrace free trade

Consider the Digital India mission. This seeks to transform India into a knowledge economy and “digitally empower" citizens. Counter-productively, the Centre has made smartphones and laptops more expensive with tariffs. In a country where 800 million people could not afford such devices even before the price hikes, how will they be digitally empowered? Similarly, Indian youth are constantly urged to acquire new skills to be competitive in the global economy. A lot of skills these days involve the use of computers, which many can’t afford, thanks to tariffs. Consequently, many good jobs would be unavailable to them.