Opinion | Let us all act in unison to open up Indian skies

Just as the country was set for a partial resumption of domestic flights this Monday, a few states that have some of India’s busiest airports seemed determined to ground the project. This dealt a blow to the hopes of thousands of passengers, many of them desperate to escape entrapment in cities away from home. It also created confusion over differing rules for different destinations and departure points. The Maharashtra government, for example, reportedly allowed some flights to and from Mumbai, but seemed reluctant to allow more, despite the city being such a major hub for business and air travel. This alone had imperilled a large number of itineraries. The plans of anyone hoping to land in Bangalore were also thrown in jeopardy by Karnataka’s order asking for arrivals from seven covid-hit states to be held in seven days’ institutional quarantine. Other states spoke of restrictions too, Kerala and Punjab among them. Taken together, these actions appeared to thwart the prospect of achieving any hint of normalcy in Indian skies. This was disappointing not just from the perspective of travellers, but also from the vantage point of our economy, which could do with a lot less uncertainty.

Most of those who were preparing to catch flights this week were presumably doing it out of an acute necessity. Flying for discretionary purposes, after all, is not considered advisable these days. While air traffic is to be kept down to just a third of the country’s capacity, and airports have adopted strict sanitary protocols to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection, all points of mass convergence and divergence are seen as sources of worry during a pandemic like this one. Yet, those who are willing to fly should not be restrained. Nor do they deserve the scare of being hauled off to an isolation ward upon reaching their destination. A lot of people would rather miss their flight than expose themselves to such an outcome. Confidence in the safety standards of quarantine facilities is not uniformly high, either. Many of these are said to be crowded and poorly kept. As for the airlines, they could do without a needlessly intricate jumble of rules, which would only add to their compliance costs. Safety protocols had already raised their expenses, and with two months of revenues forgone during the all-India lockdown, their finances getting stretched further was the last thing this ailing sector needed.

The stance of state authorities has been that safety comes first. Nobody has denied the importance of keeping the virus at bay. But it has also been clear that the country cannot stay closed for much longer. Last week, the Union government took a decision on allowing flights, with appropriate measures in place. This was a national-level call. Various state administrations may have had their own view on how best to ease the lockdown, but the mobility of Indian citizens within the territory of India is a right that the Centre must enforce. At the time of going to press, the government was said to be in touch with state chief ministers over the issue. It would help if New Delhi were to impress upon all state leaders that air connections need to be restored swiftly for the economy to reopen. Smaller administrative units had been given space to set local rules, yes, but they were not expected to exceed their brief and get in the way of the country’s larger interests. For these to be upheld, India needs a cohesive approach to civil aviation. And, for this, every administration should take its cue from the top and act in unison.

