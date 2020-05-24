Opinion | Let us all act in unison to open up Indian skies

Most of those who were preparing to catch flights this week were presumably doing it out of an acute necessity. Flying for discretionary purposes, after all, is not considered advisable these days. While air traffic is to be kept down to just a third of the country’s capacity, and airports have adopted strict sanitary protocols to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection, all points of mass convergence and divergence are seen as sources of worry during a pandemic like this one. Yet, those who are willing to fly should not be restrained. Nor do they deserve the scare of being hauled off to an isolation ward upon reaching their destination. A lot of people would rather miss their flight than expose themselves to such an outcome. Confidence in the safety standards of quarantine facilities is not uniformly high, either. Many of these are said to be crowded and poorly kept. As for the airlines, they could do without a needlessly intricate jumble of rules, which would only add to their compliance costs. Safety protocols had already raised their expenses, and with two months of revenues forgone during the all-India lockdown, their finances getting stretched further was the last thing this ailing sector needed.