In setting up a panel to probe the Pegasus spyware scandal, India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday threw its weight behind privacy, held since 2017 as a fundamental right. This is a relief, but sporadic incidents of cultural policing have cast a pall of gloom over the broad guarantee of our right to personal liberty from which that assurance is derived. Advertisers depicting perfectly lawful life choices have been muzzled by online trolls. The latest victim was Dabur’s campaign for Fem bleach showing a celebration of Karwa Chauth by a same-gender couple. As with Fabindia’s use of an Urdu name for a festive line of apparel, objections by a ruling-party politician stirred outrage against what was somehow taken as socially deviant. Elsewhere, we saw the sets of Prakash Jha’s Aashram vandalized by vigilantes, even as TV news was suffused by the legal travails of filmstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, for whom the term “conscious possession" was stretched by accusers to cover his proximity to someone on whom a banned drug was allegedly found. Our law enforcers display amnesia on Article 21 of the Indian Constitution far too often, as evident in a rash of arrests over responses to a cricket match that our national team lost on Sunday.

It was not just another T20 World Cup tie, India’s televised loss was to Pakistan, the sort of event that is marked by taut nerves and high emotions even in less fraught times. In the aftermath, our pacer Mohammad Shami got trolled on the internet, and also defended—crucially, by fellow Indian cricketers. But the hard news was about three Kashmiris detained in Agra for allegedly favouring the other team. Local police said they would be charged with stirring enmity. This was after some exultant students of a medical college in Kashmir were reportedly slapped with charges under the “advocacy, abetment and incitement" section of our unlawful-activity law aimed at terrorists that burdens those designated as such with proving they are not. The stiffer the allegations, the harder it is for an accused to get bailed out of jail before courts take up the case. While cricket can evoke passions and cause both raptures and ruptures, it is for our system of justice to exercise the calm rationality it owes everyone. At the heart of jurisprudence is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. This, too, is based on the inalienables of life and liberty accorded to all by Article 21. Allegiance to it ought to be a given for law enforcement, but lack of police autonomy often means its exceptions end up as the rule.

That explains why ‘love jihad’ harassment of interfaith couples continues, most acutely in states like UP whose move to outlaw fraud conversion has armed trolls keen to circumscribe religious freedoms. Social media has eased the fanning of faith-oriented discord and played a role in exposing people to extreme views, as shown by revelations of Facebook’s user-feed tools. These adverse trends need urgent reversal, lest we slide further. The judiciary must guard the rule of law. At every level. Cultural norms are not for self-appointed guardians of culture to impose. Nor can we let loosely-defined notions of ‘group morality’ prevail over individual liberty. Each of us, after all, is promised justice as a person. At the end, a polity that grants people space to act freely (within agreed limits) and think independently is far more likely to foster innovation, an input for economic success that’s both costless and priceless. Like Article 21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.