Let us bat for Article 21 as a national imperative

It was not just another T20 World Cup tie, India’s televised loss was to Pakistan, the sort of event that is marked by taut nerves and high emotions even in less fraught times. In the aftermath, our pacer Mohammad Shami got trolled on the internet, and also defended—crucially, by fellow Indian cricketers. But the hard news was about three Kashmiris detained in Agra for allegedly favouring the other team. Local police said they would be charged with stirring enmity. This was after some exultant students of a medical college in Kashmir were reportedly slapped with charges under the “advocacy, abetment and incitement" section of our unlawful-activity law aimed at terrorists that burdens those designated as such with proving they are not. The stiffer the allegations, the harder it is for an accused to get bailed out of jail before courts take up the case. While cricket can evoke passions and cause both raptures and ruptures, it is for our system of justice to exercise the calm rationality it owes everyone. At the heart of jurisprudence is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. This, too, is based on the inalienables of life and liberty accorded to all by Article 21. Allegiance to it ought to be a given for law enforcement, but lack of police autonomy often means its exceptions end up as the rule.