Let us deploy fiscal federalism against climate change3 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:12 PM IST
It will ensure better use of resources and outcomes in a battle that all Indian states need to fight
In my last article (bit.ly/44IbHzV), I wrote about the global experience of using fiscal federalism for climate action. In India, the inherited regulatory and legal context of environment policy is highly centralized. It needs to be modified in consonance with the reality that Indian states must play the primary role in climate change adaptation and mitigation. Hence, there is a need for new federal institutions to rebalance governance capacity with states. The Constitution gives the Centre the lead role in key realms of climate governance, such as mines and petroleum, industry and inter-state waters. The concurrent list has much of the rest, including forests and wildlife, factories and electricity. Other important areas of climate governance, such as local government, agriculture and water governance, are the preserve of state governments.