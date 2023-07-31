J Robert Oppenheimer’s life story is one for the movies. Oppenheimer was a brilliant, ambitious, driven, exacting, anxious and guilt-ridden chemist turned theoretical physicist. Dissatisfied with laboratory work in chemistry at Harvard University, Oppenheimer received his PhD in theoretical physics at Germany’s University of Gottingen. His thesis advisor was the legendary Max Born. Gottingen is considered one of the fountain-heads of modern physics. At this university, Oppenheimer interacted with other giants of the field, including Werner Heisenberg, Otto Hahn, Paul Dirac, John von Neumann and James Franck. He made significant contributions to theoretical physics, including nuclear physics and quantum mechanics. He was one of the first proposers of quantum tunnelling, a phenomenon that is actively being explored today for advanced encryption. Oppenheimer was an early ambassador of the “new physics" he brought from Europe back to America, when he returned to a joint appointment in CalTech and the University of California, Berkeley, in 1929.

It was at Berkeley that Oppenheimer deepened his interest in the humanities, Sanskrit and communism. His interest in communist ideology, interwoven with two of his romantic relationships, would haunt him for the rest of his life. Born in Manhattan to German Jewish immigrants who had become wealthy, Oppenheimer was a precocious student who read Greek Philosophy and Latin and was obsessed with minerology. The just released Warner Brothers biopic, titled Oppenheimer, is based on a book by historians Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin called American Prometheus. The reference to the Greek God of Fire, who stole fire from the Olympian gods and gave it to humankind, as legend has it, is fitting; for his transgression, Prometheus was condemned to eternal torment, suffering both life and death daily with his liver being eaten by an eagle each day and reborn at night.

Oppenheimer would have appreciated the irony of Karmic reincarnation because he was a student of Sanskrit and a voracious reader of mythological Indian texts. He studied Sanskrit under the tutelage of Arthur Ryder at Berkeley, someone best known for translations of ancient Indian texts including the Panchatantra, the Bhagavad Gita and verses written by Bhartrhari, into English. Ryder’s PhD was on the Rig Veda and on Ribhus (artisans evolved into gods, first mentioned in the Rig Veda). Ryder went on to teach German and Sanskrit at Berkeley, where the returning Oppenheimer encountered him. In an interview in 1970, Oppenheimer quoted from the Bhagavad Gita (Chapter 11, Verse 32) the now famous line, “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds." While Oppenheimer’s translation is reasonably accurate, the original verse spoken by Lord Krishna in the Gita is much more nuanced and translates as, “I am mighty time, the source of destruction that comes forth to annihilate the world. Even without your participation, the warriors arrayed on opposing sides shall cease to exist." Oppenheimer was well known for using his brilliance and skills of articulation to persuade others, and his pithy translation of that verse may ironically have earned him its own immortality.

Oppenheimer, who became the leader of the world’s first successful atomic bomb project, was an ambitious go-getter, determined to match his patriotism with action. But he was deeply guilt-ridden about the consequences of his action. Here, he borrowed his value system (or Dharma) from the Gita’s famous lines that begins with Karmanyeva Adhikaraste (Chapter 2, Verse 47), and that concludes with “do not consider yourself the cause of the results of your activities, nor be attached to inaction." The first atomic explosion did outshine the sun. At 21 kilotonnes of TNT, it was the largest detonation anyone had ever seen. Oppenheimer later quoted the Gita again (Chapter 11, Verse 12) in the context of that moment: “If the radiance of a thousand suns were to burst at once into the sky, that would be like the splendour of the mighty one."

Despite his reliance on the Gita, Oppenheimer never quite reconciled himself to the consequence of his actions and opposed the development of a hydrogen bomb. Together with his rivalry with scientists working on that project, his opinion made him persona non grata in some circles. During the McCarthy era in the US, his alleged communist leanings were used to discredit him. It was only last year that the US affirmed Oppenheimer’s patriotism by overturning the 1954 decision to strip him of his security clearance.

The moral and ethical questions raised by Oppenheimer are relevant again as artificial intelligence (AI) goes from theory to practice. In some ways, the threat is worse, in other ways better; worse because the use of AI involves tens of thousands of decentralized players, each of whom confronts ethical and moral challenges. And better because AI can also be used as a force for good.

Rather than protest a single scene in the biopic, India’s government should appreciate how the film could help publicize the value of ancient Indian scriptures. Among many texts, the Bhagavad Gita and Bhartrhari Shatakams are of great relevance to the big questions of our time. The life of J. Robert Oppenheimer reminds us of this.

P.S: “The good deeds a man has done before defend him", Bhartrhari Shatakam (Chapter 1, Verse 97)