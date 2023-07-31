Let us grapple with the complex morality of tech leaps4 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Oppenheimer’s citation of the Gita on nuclear technology and focus on ethics may be relevant to AI adoption
J Robert Oppenheimer’s life story is one for the movies. Oppenheimer was a brilliant, ambitious, driven, exacting, anxious and guilt-ridden chemist turned theoretical physicist. Dissatisfied with laboratory work in chemistry at Harvard University, Oppenheimer received his PhD in theoretical physics at Germany’s University of Gottingen. His thesis advisor was the legendary Max Born. Gottingen is considered one of the fountain-heads of modern physics. At this university, Oppenheimer interacted with other giants of the field, including Werner Heisenberg, Otto Hahn, Paul Dirac, John von Neumann and James Franck. He made significant contributions to theoretical physics, including nuclear physics and quantum mechanics. He was one of the first proposers of quantum tunnelling, a phenomenon that is actively being explored today for advanced encryption. Oppenheimer was an early ambassador of the “new physics" he brought from Europe back to America, when he returned to a joint appointment in CalTech and the University of California, Berkeley, in 1929.