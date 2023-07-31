Let us grapple with the complex morality of tech leaps

Oppenheimer would have appreciated the irony of Karmic reincarnation because he was a student of Sanskrit and a voracious reader of mythological Indian texts. He studied Sanskrit under the tutelage of Arthur Ryder at Berkeley, someone best known for translations of ancient Indian texts including the Panchatantra, the Bhagavad Gita and verses written by Bhartrhari, into English. Ryder’s PhD was on the Rig Veda and on Ribhus (artisans evolved into gods, first mentioned in the Rig Veda). Ryder went on to teach German and Sanskrit at Berkeley, where the returning Oppenheimer encountered him. In an interview in 1970, Oppenheimer quoted from the Bhagavad Gita (Chapter 11, Verse 32) the now famous line, “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds." While Oppenheimer’s translation is reasonably accurate, the original verse spoken by Lord Krishna in the Gita is much more nuanced and translates as, “I am mighty time, the source of destruction that comes forth to annihilate the world. Even without your participation, the warriors arrayed on opposing sides shall cease to exist." Oppenheimer was well known for using his brilliance and skills of articulation to persuade others, and his pithy translation of that verse may ironically have earned him its own immortality.

