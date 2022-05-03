Let us not underestimate deprivation in the country

BBV attribute the large decline in India’s poverty rate to strong consumption growth and a moderation of inflation. There are three key assumptions in their approach. First, PFCE, which includes items that households do not purchase, is still a good proxy for household consumption. Second, nominal household consumption has grown at the same rate as nominal PFCE (“pass-through rate" of 1). This was true for the period 2004-05 to 2011-12, but not for 1993-94 to 2004-05 when PFCE grew faster. It is likely that PFCE has again grown faster than household consumption since 2011-12, given shocks like demonetization and GST imposition. Documenting the relationship for more than just one period is always necessary, as is using a few different pass-through rates to understand the robustness of estimates. This was not done. Third, BBV assume that the consumption of the poor grew at the same rate as the rich and the household distribution did not change. This has not been substantiated.