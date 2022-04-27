Let us pause to think about ‘freebies’ versus incentives

Let’s try to define freebies. States like Tamil Nadu and Bihar are known for giving women sewing machines, saris and cycles, but they buy these from budget revenues, contributing to the sales of these industries. It can be considered a boost for the supplier industry and not a wasteful expenditure, given the corresponding production. Punjab has been criticized for giving free water and power that helps rich farmers. The contention is that only the rich have access to pump sets that are run free of cost to extract water. Such schemes curry favour with farmers at election time, but it can counter-intuitively be argued that wheat and rice prices would have been higher if those costs were borne. Therefore, this is an incentive to produce at a low cost. It is analogous to support-price driven procurement by the Centre, which is also aimed at farm income support.