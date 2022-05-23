Let us put the public back into the country’s public discourse

Some people justify this surfeit of nonsense which has overtaken our public discourse as “democratization". It is said that elites have lost their gatekeeping powers and today’s cacophony is the inevitable chaos created by an influx of new voices. This explanation is unconvincing. It is not democratization when the new set of voices are merely reacting to an agenda set elsewhere, nor when the responses are constrained to expressions of support for or opposition to political protagonists. It is not democratization when the public discourse is overwhelmed with manufactured issues irrelevant to people’s daily lives, thus reducing space for their own opinions or mobilizations on issues related to the country’s governance and vision. What is passed off as democratization is a calibrated ecosystem between the political class, TV news channels and social media platforms driven by power, profit and bad faith. For TV news media, cobbling together panel discussions with “spokespersons" or supporters from various political parties is an easy tactic that requires minimal intellectual, time or monetary investment but provides limitless hours of programming. This may serve India’s ruling party well, but opposition parties have also engendered this through a model of ‘professional’ communication where articulation is almost always divorced from organizational decision-making and political initiatives. Meanwhile, social media platforms have been weaponized for the wilful spread of disinformation, obscuring the distinction between vetted information and propaganda and undermining the integrity of our public discourse.