Let us raise a toast to family entrepreneurship in India

It is a fallacy, however, to assume that entrepreneurship is a new trend in India. It is not the sole preserve of the trendy startup ecosystem backed by venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE). Historically, India’s family businesses, which rank No. 3 in the world, and family business communities have fostered and nurtured entrepreneurship across continents. Overseas, the economies of South and South-East Asia like Myanmar, Malaysia, and Singapore, and many in Africa owe much in this context to family businesses hailing from India’s Marwari, Gujarati and Chettiar business communities. Family entrepreneurship—or the creation of new ventures and/or strategic renewal or innovation within existing family businesses by either family members or others in association with the family— is the norm rather than the exception in this sphere. Preliminary results from our ongoing study of family business indicate that more than half the respondents had started a new venture in the previous five years. However, while this form of entrepreneurship is critical to India’s entrepreneurial ambitions, it flies below the media’s radar and does not command much attention in pop culture.