Let us reframe our climate crisis as a relatable threat

Rethink who the climate shift is affecting. The World Bank reported that the world will see 216 million climate refugees by 2050. Northeast India is likely to see as many as 40 million of these refugees coming into their states over the next 20 years. This migration will not just be across national borders; as natural disasters increase in intensity and frequency, states like Odisha and West Bengal will probably see large numbers of residents move elsewhere. Such mass migration will affect every aspect of our lives. And migration is just one element among others, including increased frequency of pandemics, fresh water scarcity, decreased agricultural productivity and much more. Climate change is attacking human survival from all angles. We need a rethink on all its components, so as to highlight how the lives of people will be affected in drastic ways. Unless we shift our climate discussion to people and how their lives will worsen, it is unlikely that we will get sufficient attention.