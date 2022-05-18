Let us respond and not react to power scarcity

India’s early summer this year will likely be followed by an arrival of monsoon rains ahead of time, delivering relief from a heat-led power crisis. The expected relief is visible in the price of market-traded electricity. On 15 May, a day-ahead unit of it could be bought on the Indian Energy Exchange, the country’s largest, for just ₹3.35, down sharply from ₹10.38 per unit on 6 May. This suggests traders foresee an easing of the country’s power shortfall, though we may not have seen the last of our heat waves and peak demand has tracked levels of 200 GW in recent days, a point above which supply falters in many places. On its part, the government has been working to keep coal-fired plants supplied with feedstock. Railway rakes were recently mobilized for express coal delivery. This week, in a signal that it would rather not take chances, the Centre was reported to have considered asking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to relax rules and let lenders under its watch lend money to import-fed generators even if their debt was classified as non-performing. As the operations of many projects were stalled by their failure to repay loans, this leeway is seen as a way to enhance generation. This idea follows a power ministry directive to the state-run Power Finance Corporation and REC Ltd to arrange loans for plants that use imported coal but are under financial stress.

